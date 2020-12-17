SEARCH
UK's Johnson says a good Brexit trade deal can be done but EU knows parameters

17 Dec 2020 / 00:21 H.

    LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister said on Wednesday there was a good trade deal to be done with the European Union, but the bloc knew what Britain's limits were in the negotiations.

    "Where we get to with the EU - well, again, that is very much matter for our friends. They know what the parameters are," Johnson told a media conference.

    "We've just got to make sure that we control our own laws, and control our own waters, and there's a good deal there to be done but if not, WTO/Australia terms it is." (Reporting by Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

