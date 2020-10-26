UK's Johnson says holiday hunger for school children is an issue

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he fully accepted that children going hungry during school holidays was a problem during the pandemic but said a debate remained over how it should be tackled.

Johnson added he saluted Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United striker who has campaigned for the government to provide food vouchers during school holidays to children who normally receive free meals during term time if their parents receive welfare support.

"We certainly recognise that there is an issue," Johnson told reporters. "We have been dealing with it continuously throughout the period of the pandemic. And we're going to continue to deal with it. And just to repeat, we will make sure we will do everything in our power to make sure that no kid, no child goes hungry this winter during the holidays."

He added: "The debate is how do you deal with it." (Reporting by William James and Kate Holton)