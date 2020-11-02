SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK'S JOHNSON SAYS SCIENCE SHOWS COVID-19 DEATHS COULD BE TWICE AS HIGH AS FIRST WAVE WITHOUT ACTION

02 Nov 2020 / 06:31 H.

    UK'S JOHNSON SAYS SCIENCE SHOWS COVID-19 DEATHS COULD BE TWICE AS HIGH AS FIRST WAVE WITHOUT ACTION

    Did you like this article?

    email blast