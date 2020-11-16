SEARCH
UK's Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

16 Nov 2020 / 04:39 H.

    LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his Downing Street office said on Sunday.

    "He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic," a spokesman for Johnson - who was hospitalised with COVID-19 earlier this year - said.

    "The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19." (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

