UK's Johnson wants tougher border control due to risk of 'vaccine-busting' new variants

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at the possibility of toughening the United Kingdom's border controls because of the risk of "vaccine-busting" new variants of the coronavirus.

"We want to make sure that we protect our population, protect this country against reinfection from abroad," Johnson said. "We need a solution."

"We have to realise there is at least the theoretical risk of a new variant that is a vaccine busting variant coming in," he said.

Johnson said the United Kingdom was on target to reach its vaccination targets for vulnerable groups by Feb. 15. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)