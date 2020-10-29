UK's Labour Party suspends former leader Corbyn after anti-Semitism report

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party on Thursday suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn in light of comments he made after a report said the party was responsible for unlawful harassment and discrimination in its handling of allegations of anti-Semitism.

"In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation," it said in a statement.

"He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party." (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)