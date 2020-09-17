UK's Raab says we can do a 'win-win' U.S. trade deal

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister said on Wednesday that he was confident of a post-Brexit free trade deal with the United States.

"We discussed progress on our Free Trade Agreement negotiations since we last met, and the importance of a clean, resilient, economic recovery from COVID-19," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in Washington alongside Mike Pompeo.

"Like Mike we're willing on the negotiators, I think there's a huge opportunity for a win-win deal, and we're confident that we can get that."

