UK's Raab: There is a risk of third coronavirus wave

29 Nov 2020 / 17:59 H.

    LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain is at risk of suffering a third wave of coronavirus infections if it does not get the approach to lockdown restrictions right in the coming weeks, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

    "There's a risk of that (if) we don't get the balance right," Raab told the BBC when asked about a possible 'third wave' resurgence of cases in January and February. He said the government was doing everything it could to avoid another national lockdown. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

