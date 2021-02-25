UK's Sunak readies six-month extension to Universal Credit rise -Telegraph

Feb 24 (Reuters) - UK finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce a six-month extension to the 20-pound-a-week uplift to Universal Credit in the budget next week, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The uplift, which costs 6 billion pounds ($8.48 billion) a year, was due to expire at the end of March, and Sunak is said to have agreed to the half-year continuation after the Treasury department initially examined a rival proposal to offer a one-off payment of 500 pounds, according https://bit.ly/3aQdOsA to the newspaper.

Universal Credit is Britain's main method of supporting those who are out of work, working in low-income jobs or eligible for welfare based on sickness or disability. ($1 = 0.7074 pounds) (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)