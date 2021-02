Feb 24 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak is set to shelve plans for tax rises next week, including a threatened 5 pence increase in fuel duty, the Daily Mail reported.

Sunak is also poised to announce VAT and business rate cuts for the hospitality and tourist industries in its budget next week, the Daily Mail said. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)