UK's Sunak to announce new jobs support plan on Friday

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce later on Friday a new plan to support jobs as the government tries to slow the renewed spread of COVID-19 by ordering the closure of some businesses, the finance ministry said.

"The chancellor will be setting out the next stage of the job support scheme later today that will protect jobs and provide a safety net for those businesses that may have to close in the coming weeks and months," a ministry spokeswoman said. (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle)