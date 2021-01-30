UK says considering response to EU's NI Ireland vaccine move

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it will consider its response to the European Union's decision to override the Brexit deal's Northern Ireland Protocol, a move that will potentially restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines into Northern Ireland.

A spokesman for the British government said it would be "be carefully considering next steps", adding that senior minister Michael Gove had expressed the "UK's concern over a lack of notification from the EU about its actions in relation to the NI protocol." (Reporting by William James)