SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK science adviser: other vaccine trials also likely to be paused

10 Sep 2020 / 00:17 H.

    LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Other COVID-19 vaccine trials are likely to be paused at some point the British government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance, said, describing a pause in the trial of an AstraZeneca vaccine as "not good" but a sensible step.

    "I think you should expect in some of the other trials that you will see situations where things are paused and then restarted," Vallance told a news conference.

    "We need to make sure with these vaccines that they work, they work well enough, and they are safe," he added.

    (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast