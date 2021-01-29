UK set to extend airport slot waiver - ACL statement

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain is set to extend the waiver on airport slots for the summer season, a statement from Airport Coordination Limited (ACL) - an independent slot co-ordination company, said on Friday.

Rules governing takeoff and landing rights at once-busy airports have been suspended since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, freeing airlines from the obligation to use 80% of their take-off and landing windows or else cede some to rivals.

ACL said that alleviation would be granted in the UK for the Northern Summer 2021, subject to slots being returned three weeks or more in advance of the planned operation. It added that newly allocated slots are excluded from the alleviation.

