Nov 21 (Reuters) - The UK Treasury said on Saturday finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce one-year package worth more than 3 billion pounds ($3.98 billion) to support the state-run National Health Service (NHS) in tackling the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 0.7529 pounds) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)