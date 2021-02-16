UK to consider making excess vaccines available to other nations after its adults inoculated, official says

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The UK will look at making excess doses of coronavirus vaccinations available to other nations after it has vaccinated its adult population, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

"My priority is to make sure I vaccinate the UK adult population as quickly as we can and then if there are any excess doses, we will look at how we make those excess doses available to other countries," Zahawi told LBC radio. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Grant McCool)