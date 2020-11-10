UK to roll out twice-weekly testing for health service staff

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain will start rolling out twice-a-week COVID-19 tests to all National Health Service (NHS) staff from Tuesday, health minister Matt Hancock said, in order to protect patients and health workers.

"(Rapid) tests allow us, from today, to begin rolling out twice-weekly testing for all NHS staff, which will help keep people safe when they go into hospital, and help keep my wonderful colleagues in the NHS safe too," Hancock told parliament. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Sarah Young; Writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)