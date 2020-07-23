SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK TRANSPORT SECRETARY SHAPPS SAYS LONDON IS NOT THE PLACE TO COME TO LAUNDER RUSSIAN MONEY

23 Jul 2020 / 04:04 H.

    UK TRANSPORT SECRETARY SHAPPS SAYS LONDON IS NOT THE PLACE TO COME TO LAUNDER RUSSIAN MONEY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast