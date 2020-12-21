SEARCH
UK TRANSPORT SECRETARY SHAPPS SAYS: SLIGHTLY SURPRISING THAT FRANCE CLOSED BORDER TO FREIGHT

21 Dec 2020 / 15:12 H.

