UK, U.S. agree to stand up for common values, says PM Johnson

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden agreed in a call that the United Kingdom and United States should stand together once more in defending their values in the world.

After speaking to Biden on Tuesday, Johnson told parliament: "One of the many merits of the excellent conversation I had yesterday with President-elect Joe Biden was that we were strongly agreed on the need for, once again, for the United Kingdom and the United States to stand together, to stick up for our values around the world."

"I am delighted to find the many areas in which the incoming Biden/Harris administration is able to make common cause with us." (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Paul Sandle)