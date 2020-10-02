UK wishes Trump a speedy recovery, minister says

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The British government wishes President Donald Trump a speedy recovery after testing positive to COVID-19 but the United States has a clear succession protocol should it be needed, a British minister said on Friday.

"All of us want to send our best wishes to President Trump, the first lady and the Trump family and wish them a speedy recovery," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky.

"We know what it's like to have, in our case a prime minister who tested positive for COVID and setting aside politics we all want to see him and his wife get better soon," he said, referring to Boris Johnson who fell gravely ill after catching COVID-19 in March. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)