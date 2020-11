KYIV, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government on Wednesday will introduce a lockdown at weekends to strengthened measures to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

He said the weekend lockdown would be in force from Nov. 14 to Nov. 30 November.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alex Richardson)