Ukraine cancels visa requirement for Australia, New Zealand and some Arab states

KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - Tourists from Australia, New Zealand and several Arab states will no longer need a visa to visit Ukraine from Aug. 1, according to a decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and published on his website.

In June, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was considering cancelling its visa requirement for tourists from several countries, including China, in order to attract more visitors once lockdowns imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic are eased.

The new visa-free regime will apply if the tourist's stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days.

Last year, Ukraine introduced electronic visas for citizens of 52 countries, including China and Australia. A single 30-day visa costs $85. European Union citizens can enter for short trips without a visa. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alex Richardson)