KYIV, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government is ready to cancel a nationwide lockdown and allow health authorities to ease lockdown measures in regions where COVID-19 cases are lower, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

The decision may be taken in the coming days, he told a televised cabinet meeting.

