Ukraine has frozen dialogue with Belarus: foreign minister

KYIV, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine has frozen contact with Belarus and joined the European Union in condemning the recent elections in its northerly neighbour as not free or fair, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

Kuleba added that there was no reason to break off diplomat relations entirely.

Ukraine has so far been guarded in its language when commenting on the political turmoil engulfing Belarus since an Aug. 9 presidential election sparked mass protests and strikes against veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)