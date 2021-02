KYIV, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine hopes to vaccinate half of its 41-million population against coronavirus by early 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

Zelenskiy said last week that Kyiv had secured a total of 20 million doses of vaccine so far.

