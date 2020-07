KYIV, July 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament on Thursday approved Kyrylo Shevchenko, head of state-run Ukrgasbank, as the new governor of the Central Bank.

Shevchenko on Thursday told parliament he supported the bank's policy of ensuring macro stability, which must contribute to economic growth. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; editing by Jason Neely)