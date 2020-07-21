Ukraine president welcomes Iran handing over black boxes from plane crash to France

KYIV, July 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he welcomed Iran's decision to hand over the black boxes from the crash of a Ukrainian airliner to France, saying those responsible would be held accountable.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight with a ground-to-air missile on Jan. 8 shortly after the plane took off from Tehran. Iran later called it a "disastrous mistake" by forces who were on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.

Zelenskiy added that Ukrainian experts would take part in decoding the black boxes, alongside experts from France, the United States and Canada. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)