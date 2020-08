KYIV, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 2,328 cases of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

The data given by the national council of security and defence surpassed the previous single-day record of 2,134, reported on Thursday.

Total cases are at 102,971, with 2,244 COVID-19 deaths.

Infections have risen sharply recent days. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by William Mallard)