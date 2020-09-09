SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UKRAINE'S FOREIGN MINISTER KULEBA SAYS UKRAINE'S BORDER IS OPEN TO CITIZENS OF BELARUS

09 Sep 2020 / 22:32 H.

    UKRAINE'S FOREIGN MINISTER KULEBA SAYS UKRAINE'S BORDER IS OPEN TO CITIZENS OF BELARUS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast