KYIV, April 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Monday that Russia had rebuffed attempts by Kyiv to start a dialogue over its increased military presence on Ukraine's border.

The ministry called on Russia "to withdraw troops from the border with Ukraine, to stop belligerent rhetoric and disinformation," according to a statement. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)