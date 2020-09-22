"Unacceptable" if Mexicans subjected to medical abuse in US custody, minister says

MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mexico is interviewing at least six women who may have been subject to improper hysterectomies at an immigration detention center in the U.S. state of Georgia, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

If the improper procedures are confirmed, Ebrard said, it would be a "major issue" between the two countries, calling the abuse as described in a whistleblower's complaint as "unacceptable." (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; writing by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Drazen Jorgic)