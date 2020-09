UPDATE 1-After Trump comments, top Army general defends military's leaders

(Adds Trump's Monday comments, background on president's relationship with the military)

By Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A day after President Donald Trump accused the U.S. military brass of wanting to fight wars to keep weapons makers happy, the Army's top general said on Tuesday leaders of the armed forces would recommend sending troops into combat only when it is in American national security interests or as a last resort.

Asked about Trump's Monday criticism of Pentagon leaders, U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James McConville declined to comment directly on it, saying the military should remain out of politics, especially close to an election. Trump is seeking re-election on Nov. 3, facing Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

"Many of these leaders have sons and daughters that serve in the military, many of these leaders have sons and daughters who have gone to combat or may be in combat right now," McConville, who Trump appointed to his post, said during an online forum hosted by Defense One, a media organization focusing on the U.S. military.

"I can assure the American people that the senior leaders would only recommend sending our troops to combat when it is required in national security and in the last resort. We take this very, very seriously in how we make our recommendations," McConville added.

Trump has increasingly clashed with Pentagon leaders over a range of issues after initially giving retired generals senior positions in his administration.

At a White House news conference on Monday, Trump criticized Biden, describing him as a proponent of "endless wars," before turning his criticism toward military leaders who he himself appointed, saying they are interested in conflict to satisfy military contractors.

"I'm not saying the military is in love with me. The soldiers are. The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs, make the planes, make everything else stay happy," Trump said.

"But we're getting out of endless wars," Trump added. "Some people don't like to come home. Some people like to continue to spend money. One cold-hearted globalist betrayal after another, that's what it was."

Such criticism of military leaders by a sitting president is highly unusual.

Trump's comments come after a report last week that he had called fallen U.S. troops buried in Europe "losers" and declined to visit an American cemetery because he thought it unimportant.

Trump has denied the reports.

Areas of disagreement between the Republican president and Pentagon leaders have included Trump's threats to deploy active-duty troops in response to a wave of protests against racial injustice and police brutality - a step that Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, both opposed. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Franklin Paul and Will Dunham)