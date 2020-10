(Adds additional measures, quotes)

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - All pubs in Glasgow and Edinburgh will have to close for 16 days from Friday under the latest wave of COVID-19 restrictions in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Scotland has been accelerating since mid-September, with 1,054 new cases reported on Wednesday, driven by infections in the central belt, which includes Glasgow and Edinburgh.

"While the measures I announce today will feel like a backward step ... they are in the interests of protecting our progress overall," Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament.

"Without action ... we are likely to return to the peak levels of infection we had in the spring by the end of this month."

Beyond the country's central belt, she said pubs, restaurants and cafes would be able to operate indoors to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks only between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the 16-day period.

They will be able to continue to serve alcohol outdoors until the existing curfew time of 10 p.m, she said.

The areas where all licensed premises will have to close completely, with the exception of hotels for residents, are Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian and Forth Valley.

More restrictions will be imposed in those regions for two weeks from Oct. 10, including on indoor group exercise for over 18s.

Sturgeon also said people should avoid public transport in the central belt except where necessary.

Pubs and restaurants were already required to close at 2100 GMT in Scotland, in line with England and Wales. The country also has a ban on people visiting other homes. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Stephen Addison)