UPDATE 1-Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami wins giant slalom gold

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami won the women's giant slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships on Thursday with Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States having to settle for silver.

Austria's Katharina Liensberger took the bronze medal.

The gold was the second of the Cortina championships for Gut-Behrami, who won last Thursday's opening super-G. She beat Shiffrin, leader after the first giant slalom leg, by two hundredths of a second.

The silver was the 10th medal of Shiffrin's world championship career. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)