UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca publishes COVID-19 vaccine contract amid row with EU

Jan 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has published its COVID-19 vaccine contract with the European Commission, the executive body said on Friday, as both are embroiled in a row over cuts in supplies.

The contract was signed on Aug. 27 and the published version contains redacted parts related to some confidential information such as invoices. (https://bit.ly/2MBIaoU)

"The Commission welcomes the company's commitment towards more transparency in its participation in the rollout of the EU Vaccines Strategy," the EU executive said in its statement. (https://bit.ly/2NMi833)

AstraZeneca and the EU had signed a deal for up to 400 million doses of the vaccine. The firm unexpectedly announced cuts in supplies to the region last week, citing production problems at a Belgian factory, triggering a furious response from the bloc. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)