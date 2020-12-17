SEARCH
UPDATE 1-Bank of England keeps stimulus on hold ahead of Brexit endgame

    LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday as it awaited the outcome of Britain's negotiations with the European Union over a post-Brexit trade deal.

    The BoE left its bond-buying programme at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion), having ramped it up by 150 billion pounds last month.

    The British central bank also kept its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1%.

    London and Brussels are still trying to avoid the shock of import tariffs on trade from Jan. 1.

