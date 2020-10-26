UPDATE 1- Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation edges closer after Sunday vote

(Updates to reflect the Senate has voted to end debate on the Barrett nomination)

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer toward a final confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, just over a week before Election Day.

The Senate voted 51 to 48 along party lines on Sunday afternoon to limit debate on the nomination, teeing up the final vote that is expected to take place on Monday evening.

With Republicans controlling the chamber 53-47 and no indication of an internal revolt against the conservative appeals court judge replacing liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Barrett looks almost certain to take up a lifetime appointment on the bench over universal Democratic opposition. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley, additional reporting by Richard Cowan, Sarah N. Lynch and Susan Heavey; Editing by Scott Malone, Grant McCool and Nick Zieminski)