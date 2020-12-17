SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UPDATE 1-Biden likely to get coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week, says transition official

17 Dec 2020 / 07:42 H.

    (Adds earlier Biden comments on vaccine)

    WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to receive his first coronavirus vaccination as soon as next week, a Biden transition official said on Wednesday.

    Biden has said he would get the injection in a public setting to instill confidence in its safety.

    Biden, 78, is in a high risk category for the coronavirus because of his age.

    Vice President Mike Pence will be vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a public event, the White House said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Eric Beech; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Rosalba O'Brien)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast