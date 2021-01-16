UPDATE 1-Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post, elevating role of science

(Adds comments by Biden, other details)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will name pioneering geneticist Eric Lander as the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, his transition team said on Friday, elevating the post to Cabinet-level status for first time.

Lander, a Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who helped lead the Human Genome Project, will also serve in the role of presidential science adviser, Biden's team said.

"Science will always be at the forefront of my administration — and these world-renowned scientists will ensure everything we do is grounded in science, facts, and the truth," Biden said in a statement, which announced several personnel appointments to the White House science team.

"Their trusted guidance will be essential as we come together to end this pandemic, bring our economy back, and pursue new breakthroughs to improve the quality of life of all Americans," Biden said.

Biden, who will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20, excoriated President Donald Trump repeatedly during the election campaign for undermining faith in science, whether it was Trump's downplaying of evidence of climate change or suggesting injecting disinfectants might treat COVID-19.

Biden has pledged to increase funding in U.S. research and development, including medical research and clean energy. He also appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry as a special presidential envoy for climate.

