UPDATE 1-Biden says we need to act 'decisively and boldly'

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. economic crisis was deepening and that the government needs to take major action now to help struggling Americans.

The government needs to act "decisively and boldly" to help Americans who are seeing their paychecks reduced and are "barely hanging on," Biden said at the White House as he introduced his coronavirus economic relief plan.

Biden said his $2 trillion economic relief plan to address the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic has support from business, labor, Wall Street and Main Street.

"A lot of America is hurting. The virus is surging. ... Families are going hungry. People are at risk of being evicted. Job losses are mounting again. We need to act. No matter how you look at it, we need to act," Biden said as he prepared to sign a series of executive actions.

