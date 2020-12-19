UPDATE 1-Biden team says it has some defense dept officials not cooperating in transition

(Adds earlier comments by acting defense secretary, timing for Biden to receive vaccine)

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 18 (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden's transition team has met resistance to its requests for information from some officials in the Department of Defense, an official on Biden's team said on Friday.

"We were concerned to learn this week about an abrupt halt in the already limited cooperation there," Yohannes Abraham, the executive director of Biden's transition team, told reporters in a call, adding that he expects the Department of Defense to reverse the decision.

Earlier on Friday, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller denied in a statement that any meetings with Biden's team have been canceled or refused, saying the department and the transition team had agreed to a two-week pause in discussions over the December holiday period.

Abraham said no such agreement existed.

Separately on the call with reporters, another Biden official said the president-elect would get a get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.