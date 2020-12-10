UPDATE 1-Biden to tap Denis McDonough as veterans affairs secretary -report

(Adds background)

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Denis McDonough, who was chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, to be secretary of veterans affairs, Politico reported on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.

Biden's office had no comment.

McDonough, who also served as Obama's deputy national security adviser, joins the growing list of Obama administration officials Biden is picking for top roles.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Dan Grebler)