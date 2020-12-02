UPDATE 1-Britain's Tesco to repay 585 mln stg in pandemic business rates relief

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday it will repay 585 million pounds ($785 million) of COVID-19 pandemic business rates relief it received from the government as some of the risks of the crisis were behind it.

Britain's supermarket groups have performed well during the pandemic but have been criticised by lawmakers and media for paying shareholders dividends whilst receiving taxpayer money in the form of property tax relief.

Last month Tesco estimated the pandemic would cost it 725 million pounds this year - well in excess of the rates relief received.

"While business rates relief was a critical support at a time of significant uncertainty, some of the potential risks we faced are now behind us," said Tesco Chief Executive Ken Murphy.

The group will work with the UK government and devolved administrations on the best means of repaying the money.

($1 = 0.7454 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens)