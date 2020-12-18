UPDATE 1-Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat over espionage

(Adds details, background)

SOFIA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has given a Russian diplomat 72 hours to leave the country after prosecutors alleged he had been involved in espionage since 2017, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The Russian diplomat is the sixth to be expelled by NATO member Bulgaria since October 2019 for suspected espionage.

"The Russian diplomat was declared persona non grata and was given 72 hours to leave," a foreign ministry spokesman said.

Russia's embassy in Sofia said the expulsion was groundless and that Moscow reserved the right to respond.

In a separate statement, prosecutors said the Russian diplomat had been seeking sensitive military information, including on the number of U.S. troops deployed in Bulgaria during military drills.

Prosecutors said they had evidence that the diplomat had been in contact with a Bulgarian citizen with access to classified information to whom money had been offered.

In communist times, Bulgaria was Moscow's most reliable ally in eastern Europe. Despite periodic strains in post-communist ties, Russia remains Bulgaria's biggest energy supplier and the two countries retain close cultural and other links. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams and Gareth Jones)