UPDATE 1-California files to join U.S. antitrust lawsuit against Google

By David Shepardson and Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The state of California on Friday asked to join the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google.

The department in October accused the $1 trillion California-based company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals, and was joined by 11 other states.

"California is not making substantive changes to the complaint. In particular, California is not seeking to add any new facts or claims," Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in the filing.

California joining the lawsuit will not cause any delay, he said.

Google has broadly denied wrongdoing in response to the government's lawsuit and other probes, and the company has said that its search engine and other products are dominant because consumers prefer them.

The company did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Becerra has been picked by President-elect Joe Biden as his nominee for secretary of health and human services - a prominent member of the health team to lead the next administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Nandita Bose; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)