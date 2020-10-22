SEARCH
UPDATE 1-Canada PM Trudeau set to survive as New Democrats vow to avoid election

22 Oct 2020 / 01:36 H.

    (Recasts on New Democrat leader comments)

    By David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer

    OTTAWA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The leader of Canada's opposition New Democrats said his party will make sure that there is no early election, ensuring the survival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government in a key vote later on Wednesday.

    "We will vote against an election," New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh said at a news conference just hours ahead of the crucial vote.

    Radio-Canada reported that the New Democrats would vote with the Liberals in a confidence motion, which if lost would spell the end of Trudeau's administration and lead to a snap vote.

    Singh declined to say how New Democrat lawmakers would vote.

    Trudeau only won a minority of seats in the House of Commons in a national election held exactly a year ago, and he needs the support of the New Democrats to survive.

    Legislators will hold a confidence vote on the minority Liberal administration at around 3:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT).

    (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio and Steve Orlofsky)

