UPDATE 1-Car seen crashing into gate of Merkel's office - witness

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A car was seen crashing into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Merkel was scheduled to be hosting a video conference of German state premiers on Wednesday morning, at which an extension to the lockdown and further steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic were due to be discussed. (Reporting by Fabrizio Bensch, writing by Thomas Escritt; editing by Thomas Seythal)