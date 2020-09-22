UPDATE 1-CDC advisory panel will not vote on initial COVID-19 vaccine roll-out yet

(Changes sourcing, adds details from panel presentation)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday its planned advisory committee meeting on the allocation of the initial limited doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine would not include voting on who will get the first shots.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group of external medical experts that advises the CDC, was expected to vote on Tuesday on a plan to prioritize initial doses of any vaccine that proves safe and effective in clinical trials. https://bit.ly/2FUqi5s

However, a spokeswoman for the agency told Reuters that no voting is planned for the session.

The committee may wait until government officials authorize a specific vaccine or vaccines for use before voting on how to give priority to initial doses, the Wall Street Journal report https://www.wsj.com/articles/cdc-advisory-panel-to-delay-vote-on-initial-covid-19-vaccine-roll-out-11600772401?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2ed on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The vaccine distribution is recommended to occur in a phased manner, with healthcare personnel, essential workers, people with high-risk medical conditions and adults over 65 years likely to receive vaccine in the first phase, according to meeting presentation https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-09/COVID-07-Dooling.pdf posted on the agency's website.

There is no approved vaccine for the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus and companies such as Pfizer Inc , AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc have vaccine candidates in late-stage clinical testing.