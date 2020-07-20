UPDATE 1-Cricket-England pacers strike early to leave Windies 25-3 at lunch on final day

* England declared at 129-3 to set a target of 312

* Windies lose three wickets in 11 overs

* England have 85 overs to dismiss Windies and level series (Updates at lunch)

July 20 (Reuters) - West Indies lost both their opening batsmen early and were 25-3 at lunch after England declared in the first session to set the visitors a target of 312 on the final day of the second test in Manchester on Monday.

England's declaration meant they had 85 overs -- thus giving them the opportunity to take the second new ball if required -- to bowl out the tourists and level the series.

Stuart Broad had opener John Campbell caught behind in the first over, with the wicket awarded upon a last-second review when the UltraEdge system detected a spike as the ball passed the bat.

Kraigg Brathwaite was the next to depart for 12 when he was rapped on the pads by Chris Woakes and the umpire was in no doubt when he raised the finger.

Broad struck again to remove Shai Hope for 7 with a delivery that seamed off the pitch and struck the top of off stump.

Earlier, England resumed on their overnight score of 37-2 and Ben Stokes got straight into the action, looking to cart the West Indies bowlers all around the empty stadium to bring up his half century in only 36 balls.

Skipper Joe Root also scored a quick-fire 22 and was run out as he sacrificed himself to get Stokes back on strike. First innings centurion Stokes was unbeaten on 78 off 57 deliveries, which included three sixes, when England declared at 129-3.

West Indies have a 1-0 lead in the three-test series, which is being played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after winning the first test in Southampton. The third test will also be played in Manchester. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris and Christian Radnedge)